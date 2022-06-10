Movie review "Beloved neighbours"

Source: Marcin Dorociński
Published 10 June 2022 at 3:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
A Polish comedy in a star cast, telling about the adventures of two friendly couples. The film, directed by Michał Grzybowski, received two awards at the "Youth and Film" Koszalin Festival of Film Debuts. At the Polish Film Festival in Sydney, we will see this picture on Sunday, June 12 at 6.00 pm at Palace Norton.
