Movie review: Boy Erased

Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges in the film BOY ERASED Source: Focus Features
Published 14 December 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska -Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Film 'Boy Erased' is an American biographical drama based on Gerrard Conley`s 2016 memoir of the same name.
Published 14 December 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska -Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share