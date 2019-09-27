SBS Polish

Movie review 'Downton Abbey'

SBS Polish

Historical period drama

The poster of the film 'Downton Abbey' Source: Focus Features

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2019 at 3:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Ela CHylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Historical period drama about Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit.

Published 27 September 2019 at 3:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Ela CHylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...