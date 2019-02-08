SBS Polish

Movie Review: 'Green Book'

SBS Polish

"Green Book."

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." Source: Universal Pictures via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A story of the journey through the American Dixieland of the sixty. The touching story, inspired by real life events.

Published 8 February 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...