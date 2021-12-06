Movie review "Homeland"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 6 December 2021 at 5:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
In political series " Homeland" a bipolar CIA operative becomes convinced a prisoner of war has been turned by al-Qaeda and is planning to carry out a terrorist attack on American soil. And many more stories to follow...
Published 6 December 2021 at 5:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share