SBS Polish

Movie Review - Hotel Mumbai

SBS Polish

Hotel Mumbai

Source: rolling stone

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2019 at 4:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska-Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their love ones. The International cast join forces in Australian-Indian production.

Published 29 April 2019 at 4:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska-Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...