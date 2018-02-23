Movie review: I Tonya

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in a scene from "I, Tonya." Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for best actress on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 23 February 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The story of talented figure skater Tonya Harding whose life and legacy is associated with one of the most infamous scandals in sports history.
