SBS Polish

Movie review "In for a murder"

SBS Polish

Recenzja Filmowa

Source: www.krycha.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2021 at 3:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Source: SBS

A stay-at-home mum and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town's residents while investigating a woman's murder. " In for a Murder", this is a new Polish film recently added to the Netflix platform.

Published 8 November 2021 at 3:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022