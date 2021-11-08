Movie review "In for a murder"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 8 November 2021 at 3:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Source: SBS
A stay-at-home mum and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town's residents while investigating a woman's murder. " In for a Murder", this is a new Polish film recently added to the Netflix platform.
