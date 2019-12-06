SBS Polish

Movie review: 'Knives out'

SBS Polish

film 'Knives out'

Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out' Source: Media Rights Capital

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The rich crime story writer is found by a housekeeper with a slit throat in his own bed. Police suspect suicide, but a talented detective gets an anonymous task to investigate this case.

Published 6 December 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...