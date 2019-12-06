Movie review: 'Knives out'

Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out' Source: Media Rights Capital
Published 6 December 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The rich crime story writer is found by a housekeeper with a slit throat in his own bed. Police suspect suicide, but a talented detective gets an anonymous task to investigate this case.
Published 6 December 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share