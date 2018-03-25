Movie review:' Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan on the set of "Lady Bird" Source: A24
Published 26 March 2018 at 9:22am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The movie the teenagers and their parents must see.
Published 26 March 2018 at 9:22am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share