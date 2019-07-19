Movie review 'Spiderman : Far from Home'

Jake Gyllenhaal is Mysterio in SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. Source: Columbia Pictures
Published 19 July 2019 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Ela CHylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Published 19 July 2019 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Ela CHylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share