Movie Review: 'TENET'

Movie 'Tenet"

Source: bbc.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. An action-thriller and spy-fi film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...