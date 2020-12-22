Movie Review: "The Dry"

Source: cinemaaustralia.com.au
Published 23 December 2020 at 10:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Detective Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown in the outback to attend a tragic funeral of his close friend. Movie The Dry was filmed across more than 15 towns in rural Victoria in pre-Covid time last year.
