Movie Review: "The Dry"

Eric Bana 'The Dry"

Source: cinemaaustralia.com.au

Published 23 December 2020 at 10:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Detective Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown in the outback to attend a tragic funeral of his close friend. Movie The Dry was filmed across more than 15 towns in rural Victoria in pre-Covid time last year.

