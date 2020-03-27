SBS Polish

Movie Review: The Two Popes

SBS Polish

Pope Francis visits Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery to offer his Christmas greetings on December 21, 2018. (Photo by Vatican Media)

Pope Francis visits Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to offer his Christmas greetings on December, 2018. (Photo by Vatican Media) Source: Vatican Media

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A key turning point for the Catholic Church. What actually happened when Francis met Benedict?

Published 27 March 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...