Movie Review: The Two Popes

Pope Francis visits Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to offer his Christmas greetings on December, 2018. (Photo by Vatican Media) Source: Vatican Media
Published 27 March 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A key turning point for the Catholic Church. What actually happened when Francis met Benedict?
Published 27 March 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share