Movie review " Unforgivable"

Getty

Sandra Bullock Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". (Theo Wargo/NBC) Source: Getty

Published 21 February 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and attempts to re-enter society. She must try to put her life back together again in a world that refuses to forgive her past. Sandra Bullock plays the lead role.

