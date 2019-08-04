Movie review: "White Crow"

Oleg Ivenko as Rudolf Nureyev in a scene from "The White Crow." Source: Sony Pictures Classics
Published 4 August 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Powerful film about the brilliance of Russian dancer RudolfNureyev and his dangerous defection to the West in 1961 Paris.
Published 4 August 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share