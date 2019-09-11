SBS Polish

Movie " Squadron 303" - "Dywizjon 303"

Dywizjon 303

Source: filmmedia.com.pl

Published 11 September 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 12 September 2019 at 10:16am
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Sydney is holding an evening in memory of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 18.00. The official part with Prof. Marek Wierzbicki, historian from the Institute of National Remembrance, will be followed by a screening of the "303 Squadron".

