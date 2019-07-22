SBS Polish

Multi-religious hospice in Vilnius

SBS Polish

s.Michaela Rak i Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

s.Michaela Rak i Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: Hospicjum im. bł. Ks. Michała Sopćki w Wilnie

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 8:54am
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz talks with sister Michaela Rak.

Published 22 July 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 8:54am
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
s. Michaela Rak i Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
s. Michaela Rak i Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: O Hospicjum im. bł. Ks. Michała Sopćki w Wilnie


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...