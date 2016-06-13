SBS Polish

Multilingual ads a new twist in Labor campaign

Labor's Maxine McKew celebrating after defeating John Howard in 2007

Published 13 June 2016
By Magda Dejneka, Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

The Opposition has made a move to attract ethnic-community voters by producing an election ad with multiple subtitles aimed at reaching communities in marginal seats.

