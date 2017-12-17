SBS Polish

Museum of Poles Saving Jews

Dr Rafał Leśkiewicz, Dr Mateusz Szpytma, Agnieszka Jędrzak

Published 17 December 2017 at 6:20pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 6:23pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Representatives of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), talks about tragic event in the village Markowa during WWII and the Museum of Poles Saving Jews. IPN recently visited Australia for the opening of the exhibition about Captain W. Pilecki and the Warsaw Uprising. The exhibition was shown at the Jewish Cultural Center "Kadimah in Melbourne.

