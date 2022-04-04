Mushroom Picking Picnic 2022

Source: Polish School of Sydney
Published 4 April 2022 at 4:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The reportage from the annual mushroom picking! Over 300 people came on Sunday, April 3, 2022 for mushroom picking organized by the Polish School in Sydney, Randwick. Lovers of the scent of forest fruits met in Belanglo State Forest.
Published 4 April 2022 at 4:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share