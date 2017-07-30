SBS Polish

"My Cousin Rachel" movie review

SBS Polish

"My Cousin Rachel"

"My Cousin Rachel" Source: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2017 at 3:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:44am
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Another screenplay based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier.Young man suspects that his cousin, beautiful Rachel, has murdered his guardian. He plans to take revenge, but soon succumbs to her charm.

Published 30 July 2017 at 3:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:44am
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...