'My Health Record': what you must know

Published 18 July 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:44pm
By Anna Sadurska, Virginia Langeberg
Called My Health Record it is the e-health record to be created for every Australian who does not actively choose to remove his or her information from the national database. The plan is designed to give doctors easier access to patients’ medical information, but there are fears around the security of people's personal information.

