My Road to Freedom p.3

Slawek Muturi

Source: Slawek Muturi

Published 28 May 2020 at 9:23pm, updated 28 May 2020 at 9:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Slawek Muturi , a Kenyan Polish traveler, financial entrepreneur, book author, creator of Fridomia Foundation which helps youth who leave orphanages, in part 3 of his story, talks about his book and how he achieved financial freedom.

