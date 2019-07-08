SBS Polish

NAIDOC 2019: Help for Cotton Creek

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, Friday, July 6, 2018.

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, Friday, July 6, 2018.C Weekge/Daniel Pockett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 8 July 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 11:20pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
A Polish adventurer Mr Waldemar Oblak talks about his help to Aboriginal community in Cotton Creek in central Western Australia. Part 1

