NAIDOC Week - What is 'Welcome to Country'

Welcome to country

Source: AAP

Published 4 July 2022 at 5:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Increasingly at the beginning of an event we see a formal ceremony performed by Aboriginal Traditional Custodians. This welcoming ritual is called ‘Welcome to Country’. As we celebrate NAIDOC Week, Settlement Guide looks at what Welcome to Country means and how we can all acknowledge the Traditional Custodians with sincerity.

