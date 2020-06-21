SBS Polish

Nanotechnology - Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

SBS Polish

Coronavirus Vaccine

Prof. Wojtek Chrzanowski (laboratory at University of Sydney) conducting research in nanotechnology. Source: The University of Sydney/Stefanie Zingsheim

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 1 July 2020 at 4:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists around the world are working now on the production of the coronavirus vaccine. In this research a new discipline of 'nanotechnology' plays a key role. Prof. Wojtek Chrzanowski from Sydney University, says this newest field of medical technology is also vital in disease prevention and diagnostics.

Published 21 June 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 1 July 2020 at 4:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...