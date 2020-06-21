Nanotechnology - Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

Prof. Wojtek Chrzanowski (laboratory at University of Sydney) conducting research in nanotechnology. Source: The University of Sydney/Stefanie Zingsheim
Scientists around the world are working now on the production of the coronavirus vaccine. In this research a new discipline of 'nanotechnology' plays a key role. Prof. Wojtek Chrzanowski from Sydney University, says this newest field of medical technology is also vital in disease prevention and diagnostics.
