NAPLAN analysis shows wide learning gaps based on backgrounds

Students in a Brisbane classroom

Students in a Brisbane classroom Source: AAP

Published 11 May 2016 at 8:28am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Magda Dejneka, Oliver Jones
Available in other languages

A report analysing NAPLAN results suggests learning gaps between Australian students of different backgrounds are alarmingly wide and grow wider as students go through school.

