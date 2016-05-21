SBS Polish

"Nasza Polonia"

SBS Polish

Nasza Polonia

Nasza Polonia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2016 at 4:53pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 5:25pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

World Youth Day in Poland will be attended by two students, volunteers , with the support of the Association "Nasza Polonia" in Sydney.Students and president of the Association, Adam Gajkowski, visited SBS Radio`s studio.Interview by Anna Sadurska.

Published 21 May 2016 at 4:53pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 5:25pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...