National Flag Day and the Day of Polonia

Source: (image: Andrzej Kozek)
Published 3 May 2022 at 2:59pm, updated 5 May 2022 at 12:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
On May 1, the local Polish community gathered in Sydney at a gala concert in the John Paul II Hall at the Polish Church in Marayong. The concert featured: the Lajkonik folkloric ensemble, Polish youth and children, local artists and musicians. Bożena Szymańska, the main organizer of the concert, tells about the success of the event.
