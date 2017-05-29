National Reconcilation Week

Published 29 May 2017 at 6:18pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 9:13am
National Reconciliation Week is a time to celebrate and build respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians.This years theme is Lets take the next steps which for some means constitutional recognition

