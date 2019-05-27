SBS Polish

National Reconciliation Week to focus on truth telling

A woman holds an Australian Aboriginal Flag during a demonstration in Sydney, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

A woman holds an Australian Aboriginal Flag during a demonstration in Sydney, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 27 May 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:40pm
By Anna Sadurska, Peggy Giakoumelos
National Reconciliation Week is celebrated across Australia each year between 27 May and 3 June. It's a week dedicated to reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

