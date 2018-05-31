Source: Amy Chie-Yu Wang
Published 31 May 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 2:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
National Reconciliation Week is a time to celebrate and build respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians. Australia’s First Peoples are the world’s oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a recent genetic study by an international team of academics. Yet, many Australians know little about the history of our First Peoples.
Published 31 May 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 2:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share