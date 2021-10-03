SBS Polish

Neptun Boloński tymczasowo stoi w Helu Source: Neptune of Bologna – The Centurion Project

Published 3 October 2021 at 5:22pm, updated 3 October 2021 at 5:25pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
The originator and author of the sculpture project "Neptune of Bologna - The Centurion Project" is Arck Storm (Arkadiusz Żółtowski) from Perth. In the first part of the interview, Arck talks about how this idea was born.

