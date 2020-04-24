Never Before! COVID-19 - Historical Economic Low

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Never Before! COVID-19 - Historical Economic LowPlay05:46SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.58MB)Published 24 April 2020 at 12:46pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Lowest prices of American oil in history, a small virus pushed them down below zero.Published 24 April 2020 at 12:46pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBy working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video pod linkiem poniżej https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/video/1719693379738 ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...