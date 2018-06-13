SBS Polish

New Banner ZHP in Australia

Polish Scout Banner

Polish Scout Banner Source: ZHP

Published 13 June 2018 at 1:01pm, updated 13 June 2018 at 2:34pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Marysia Nowak talks about The Polish Scouting Association in Australia, who designed the banner of the District to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland Regaining The Independence. This is the first banner in the history of Polish Scouting in Australia that it represents all troops from all states and is a symbol of the continuation of Polish scouts patriotic traditions abroad.

