New blood test for cancers

Undated handout artist impression issued by LIfT BioSciences of a neutrophil attacking a cancer cell

Undated handout artist impression issued by LIfT BioSciences of a neutrophil attacking a cancer cell.

Published 16 February 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham
Available in other languages

The lives of millions of people around the world could be saved with a new blood test that can detect eight common cancers before they become deadly.

