New bridge opened in Genoa, Italy, after earlier structure collapsed in 2018

A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Published 10 August 2020 at 4:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:10pm
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost two years since a bridge across the Italian city of Genoa collapsed, killing 43 people, the replacement structure has been officially opened. Renzo Piano is the architect who has designed the new St George bridge.
