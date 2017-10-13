New campaign to rid sports broadcasts of alcohol ads
A woman drinking a glass of beer in a pub. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Published 13 October 2017 at 4:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:25am
By Dorota Banasiak, Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New campaign is calling for banning alcohol advertisements from the broadcasts of major sporting events because of concern children are being exposed to a drinking culture.
