New Ewa Malewicz Competition Rules - a Mistake!

Source: www.bumerangmedia.com
Published 23 October 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 18 November 2019 at 4:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A loud No, No, No! No! exclaims, on the 15th anniversary of the Ewa Malewicz Music Competition, Marianna Lacek a former and a long-standing competition organizer. She voices her critique regarding the latest change of the competition rules against the will of it's main founder Ewa Malewicz who left her money to support musically talented children and youth of Polish descent.
Published 23 October 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 18 November 2019 at 4:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share