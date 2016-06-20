SBS Polish

New parent visa proposal gains momentum

SBS Polish

Arvind Duggal and family

Arvind Duggal and family Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There could be good news for thousands of migrant Australians whose parents currently live overseas. A proposal for a new tourist visa targeted at the parents of migrants is gaining momentum. The Labor Party is expected to make an announcement on the plan within days.

Published 20 June 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...