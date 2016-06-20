New parent visa proposal gains momentum

Arvind Duggal and family Source: SBS
Published 20 June 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There could be good news for thousands of migrant Australians whose parents currently live overseas. A proposal for a new tourist visa targeted at the parents of migrants is gaining momentum. The Labor Party is expected to make an announcement on the plan within days.
Published 20 June 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share