New Perpetual Fund of PCCA

Prezydium Rady Naczelnej Polonii Australijskiej na internetowym zebraniu. Source: RNPA
Published 12 September 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
The President of Polish Community Council of Australia, Małgorzata Kwiatkowska, talks about the new Perpetual Fund and other grants for the activities of Polish community organisations in Australia.
Published 12 September 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share