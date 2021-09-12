SBS Polish

New Perpetual Fund of PCCA

SBS Polish

Rada Naczelna Polonii Australijskiej

Prezydium Rady Naczelnej Polonii Australijskiej na internetowym zebraniu. Source: RNPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 September 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

The President of Polish Community Council of Australia, Małgorzata Kwiatkowska, talks about the new Perpetual Fund and other grants for the activities of Polish community organisations in Australia.

Published 12 September 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022