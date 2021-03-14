SBS Polish

Andrew Soszynski

Andrew Soszynski, new Polish Honorary Consul General in Melbourne with his family. Source: A. Soszynski

Published 14 March 2021 at 4:32pm, updated 14 March 2021 at 5:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Andrew Soszyński, the new Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Melbourne, commenced his mission on February 16, 2021. What challenges is facing a former Caltex Manager, who also had a long-term engagement in the life of the Polish community in Australia?

