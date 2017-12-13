Polish passport Source: PWPW
Published 13 December 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The CEO of PWPW (Polska Wytwórnia Papierów Wartościowych) Dr Jakub Tadeusz Skiba and the Commercial Director of PWPW Jacek Raczynski talk about the project and design of the new Polish passport. Representatives of PWPW visited Melbourne and participated in the trade show "High Security Printing" Asia 2017.
Published 13 December 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share