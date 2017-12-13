SBS Polish

New Polish Passport

SBS Polish

Passport

Polish passport Source: PWPW

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The CEO of PWPW (Polska Wytwórnia Papierów Wartościowych) Dr Jakub Tadeusz Skiba and the Commercial Director of PWPW Jacek Raczynski talk about the project and design of the new Polish passport. Representatives of PWPW visited Melbourne and participated in the trade show "High Security Printing" Asia 2017.

Published 13 December 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...