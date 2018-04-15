SBS Polish

New President of Western Eagles FC

Western Eagles FC

Kerri Popczyk, Matthew Kuszner Source: SBS

Published 15 April 2018 at 5:33pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 5:41pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Meet Kerri Popczyk a new President of Western Eagles FC in Albion, the first woman - president in the history of the club. She visited SBS Radio with Matthew Kuszner, the treasurer of the club.

