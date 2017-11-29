New Year's Eve Terror

file image Source: VICTOIRA POLICE
Published 29 November 2017 at 4:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A man has faced court accused of plotting a New Year's Eve terrorist attack at one Australia's major tourist drawcards. The 20 year-old Victorian man, Ali Ali, is accused of trying to obtain an automatic firearm to carry out a mass shooting.
Published 29 November 2017 at 4:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share