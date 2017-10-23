SBS Polish

Ngariga in Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrations in Cracow

SBS Polish

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko Source: Kosciuszko Heretage

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ngariga Elders took part in Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrations in Cracow. Interview with Dr Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek from Kosciuszko Heritage.

Published 23 October 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...