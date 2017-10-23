Ngariga in Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrations in Cracow

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko Source: Kosciuszko Heretage
Published 23 October 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ngariga Elders took part in Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrations in Cracow. Interview with Dr Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek from Kosciuszko Heritage.
