SBS Polish

'Ngarigo in Krakow'

SBS Polish

Ngarigo in Krakow

Source: Kosciuszko Heritage Inc.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2018 at 11:57am, updated 27 June 2018 at 3:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The documentary film shows the Ngarigo (Aboriginal custodians of Mt. Kosciuszko) delegation's journey to Poland where they visited the country and the burial place of Tadeusz Kosciuszko in Krakow, says Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, President of Kosciuszko Heritage Inc. Click the link below to watch the Polish version of the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhtbIN-LWNk

Published 26 June 2018 at 11:57am, updated 27 June 2018 at 3:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...