'Ngarigo in Krakow'

Source: Kosciuszko Heritage Inc.
Published 26 June 2018 at 11:57am, updated 27 June 2018 at 3:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The documentary film shows the Ngarigo (Aboriginal custodians of Mt. Kosciuszko) delegation's journey to Poland where they visited the country and the burial place of Tadeusz Kosciuszko in Krakow, says Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, President of Kosciuszko Heritage Inc. Click the link below to watch the Polish version of the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhtbIN-LWNk
Published 26 June 2018 at 11:57am, updated 27 June 2018 at 3:25pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share