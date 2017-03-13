„Nie płacz kiedy odjadę”

SBS Source: SBS
By Anna Sadurska
Nie placz kiedy odjade - the lyrics to that popular Sixties song were by Polish poet Wanda Sieradzka. More in the interview with the producer of the documentary Nie placz kiedy odjade Zygmunt Sieradzki. The screening is on 17/03/17 at 6.45 pm at Polish Consulate. The film has English subtitles.
