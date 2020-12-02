No Increase of Compulsory Super Contributions

Superannuation system is under review for the first time since its implementation three decades ago. Source: Getty Images/Wiroj Sidhisoradej/EyeEm
Published 2 December 2020 at 3:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is considering abandoning its planned increase to the superannuation guarantee. This follows a major review of the retirement system.
Published 2 December 2020 at 3:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS
Share